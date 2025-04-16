Japan’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Keiichi Ono, has won hearts online after sharing a picture of himself enjoying Bihar’s iconic dish, litti chokha. Currently touring the state, the envoy described the delicacy as “world-famous” and delighted locals by using Bhojpuri in his post. “Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha—Gajab Swad Ba!” he wrote on X, alongside a photo of him enjoying the dish with a smile. The viral photo also shows him sampling other traditional Bihari items. Social media users applauded his gesture and cultural enthusiasm, calling it a heartwarming display of connection and respect for local traditions. Vicky Kaushal Enjoys Patna’s Iconic Litti Chokha During ‘Chhaava’ Promotions, Calls It an Unmissable Experience (Watch Video).

Japanese Envoy Keiichi Ono Tries Bihar’s Famous Litti-Chokha

Namaste, Bihar! Finally had the chance to try the world-famous Litti Chokha—Gajab Swad Ba!👍 pic.twitter.com/DTzqStRsUn — ONO Keiichi, Ambassador of Japan (@JapanAmbIndia) April 14, 2025

