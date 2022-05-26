Guinness World Record made it official that German surfer Sebastian Steudtner broke the world record for riding the largest wave in Portugal. Reports say, the wave was 86-foot large and the surfer inspired himself mentally with thorough preparation to smash the record. The stunning video clip was shared on GWR's YouTube channel and got more than 1K views and applauding comments from online users. World’s Largest Cricket Bat, Certified by Guinness World Records, Unveiled in Hyderabad by Mohammad Azharuddin (View Pics and Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)