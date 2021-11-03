Hyderabad, Oct 23 (IANS) World's largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled here on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin. The bat, which is 56.1 feet long and weighs 9,000 kg has been gifted by Pernod Ricard India Ltd, to the government of Telangana, will be on display on Tank Bund till November 16 and will be later kept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal. Unveiled on the eve of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Pernod Ricard dedicated the bat to the Indian team. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs AFG T20 World Cup 2021 Clash (Watch Video)

Made from poplar wood, the bat has been fabricated by BSL Events. It took almost a month to make it. The bat, made at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, has beaten the previous Guinness Record of 51 feet long bat made at Chennai.

Azharuddin, who is the president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, unveiled the bat in the presence of Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, industry, commerce and information technology, Udit Dugar, Zonal Head, South India and Gopal Akotkar, Regional Head, Telangana & AP, Pernod Ricard India.

See some pictures of this bat here:

#Hyderabad: World's largest cricket bat, certified by Guinness World Records, was unveiled here on Saturday by the former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin (@azharflicks). pic.twitter.com/cyo8Lcm63i — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 23, 2021

Here's the video of the bat being unveiled:

Worlds Largest Cricket Bat is truly a monument that will further boost the culture of sports that this city celebrates & exhumes. pic.twitter.com/lV6UcBh8cm — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) November 3, 2021

"Because of this world's largest bat and India-Pakistan match scheduled on Sunday, we will be celebrating Diwali tomorrow itself. We are installing the bat on Tank Bund for people coming to Sunday Funday to savour the visual treat," said Arvind Kumar and requested Azharuddin to install the bat later at Uppal stadium. Jayesh Ranjan congratulated Pernod Ricard for making the world's largest bat and for choosing Hyderabad to display it. "A record-holding bat will permanently be displayed in Hyderabad and that's a tremendous honour. This World record bat can be a huge inspiration for our fans ahead of the World Cup," he said.

Azharuddin congratulated Pernod Ricard for making the bat. "I was amazed to know about the weight of the bat. Being Hyderabadi, I am more than delighted that this iconic bat was made in Hyderabad. It's all the more rewarding as it is certified by the Guinness World Record. You are being rewarded for the time, effort and planning put in to make this epochal bat," he said.

