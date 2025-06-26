Popular Indian model, influencer and YouTuber Garima Chaurasia aka Gima Ashi joins in vibing on the trending reel song, “Shaky Shaky.” Released in April 2025, the song by G-SPXRK and Sanju Rathod has become a big hit on Instagram, especially for creating dramatic transition reels. Gima Ashi, too, could not resist making an Instagram reel using “Shaky Shaky” audio. The 27-year-old is seen dressing up as per the lyrics of this viral Marathi pop anthem, "Tujha Nosepin Earring, Eyelashes Bling Bling, Highlighter Blusher Ani, Lipstick Pink Pink" followed by another stanza, "Ae Maajhi Girl Ae Jaane Jigar, Ae Chammak Challo, Mi Tujha King King King King." Gima Ashi cleverly makes use of the star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s picture to appear when the word “King” is mentioned in the reel. That was King Kohli’s “cameo” in the influencer’s viral reel. Well, if you found this to be underwhelming, you got to see singer Sanju Rathod’s comment under Gima Ashi’s post. He writes, “sundar” in Hindi, followed by a string of encouraging emojis! ‘Dame Un Grr’ Reel Template: Viral Song Inspires Transformation Instagram Reels and the Videos Seem Too Much Fun!

Gima Ashi Viral Reel on ‘Shaky Shaky’ Audio:

