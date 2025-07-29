A viral tweet has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm after a woman shared an unsolicited and wildly inappropriate message from a male friend who casually asked, “Do you think you could stop by today and give me a blowjob?” adding that he was “really horny.” Sharing a screenshot of the text, the female X user questioned the audacity behind the request, writing, “how are u gonna ask me this like im running an errand for you?? Mind you this man was supposed to be my friend. [sic]” The tweet quickly blew up and has racked up millions of views and sparked a frenzy of reactions, drawing everything from disbelief to comedy. While some debated whether the guy was out of line or just boldly honest, others were too distracted by what they thought was an ingrown hair or waxing bump on her wrist. One user quipped, “If he was attractive, this wouldn’t be a Twitter post!” while another chimed in, “That’s not your friend, bruv. That’s someone waiting to use you.” The tweet opened the floodgates to hot takes on male friendships, mixed signals and the fine line between audacity and absurdity. ‘Pedro Narayan’! Pedro Pascal and Udit Narayan’s Faces Merged in Viral Pic, Internet Erupts With Hilarious Reactions.

Here's The Viral Tweet Shared by The X User About Her Male Friend's Audacious Act!

how are u gonna ask me this like im running an errand for you?? Mind you this man was supposed to be my friend pic.twitter.com/3sQD2VTVBb — Mocha (@mochasthing) July 28, 2025

The ‘Hot Guy’ Exception Theory

remember fellas- if he was attractive this wouldn’t be a twitter post! — durpy (@durpymurky) July 29, 2025

The ‘Just Friends’ Breakup Conspiracy

People don’t just randomly ask “friends” for a blowjob. My guess is he broke up with her, saying they should just be friends, and now she’s pissed that he wants a blowjob. — Jim (@JimEllis7814) July 29, 2025

The ‘Casual Errand Energy’ Roast

Asking you like you are letting the dog out or something lol — ⚡️Christopher⚡️ (@Cee_Dubbbs) July 29, 2025

The ‘Zoomed-In Skin Patrol’ Comment

Whats wrong with your skin? — SavageRetort (@MemeLordMayhem) July 29, 2025

The Blame-Shifting Take

Him asking a question like that tells me what kind of women you are — Astro (@ItsAstroLad) July 29, 2025

The ‘All Male Friends Are Waiting’ Warning

Him asking a question like that tells me what kind of women you are — Astro (@ItsAstroLad) July 29, 2025

The ‘Friends With Benefits’ Spin

Well, that's what friends are for. — ғᴏʀɴʏ ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀʜᴜᴄᴋᴇʀ. (@JerryWahala) July 29, 2025

The ‘Drop Him’ Real Talk

That's not your friend bruv. That's someone waiting to be able to use you. :x Drop him — Knoxy 🔜 Dreamhack Atlanta (@KnoxicKnoxy) July 29, 2025

The ‘There’s More to the Story’ Suspicion

Nah lmfao gotta be an untold reason why he felt so comfortable asking you for this. — Dad (back from the store, with milk) (@bornadad) July 29, 2025

The ‘Respectful Request’ Defence

what’s the problem here, he asked respectfully and even offered to return the favour. what are friends for — tanh.eth (@tanh_eth) July 29, 2025

The ‘Messy Car = Down for Anything’ Judgement

Judging by how disgusting the inside of your car looks, he probably thinks you're the type — Twon | 00.sol | MBA, PhD (@TwonXBT) July 29, 2025

Someone Admiring Cargo Pants

the cargo pants are killing me lmao — 🦆 (@ninetysevenjag) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)