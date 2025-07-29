A viral tweet has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm after a woman shared an unsolicited and wildly inappropriate message from a male friend who casually asked, “Do you think you could stop by today and give me a blowjob?” adding that he was “really horny.” Sharing a screenshot of the text, the female X user questioned the audacity behind the request, writing, “how are u gonna ask me this like im running an errand for you?? Mind you this man was supposed to be my friend. [sic]” The tweet quickly blew up and has racked up millions of views and sparked a frenzy of reactions, drawing everything from disbelief to comedy. While some debated whether the guy was out of line or just boldly honest, others were too distracted by what they thought was an ingrown hair or waxing bump on her wrist. One user quipped, “If he was attractive, this wouldn’t be a Twitter post!” while another chimed in, “That’s not your friend, bruv. That’s someone waiting to use you.” The tweet opened the floodgates to hot takes on male friendships, mixed signals and the fine line between audacity and absurdity. ‘Pedro Narayan’! Pedro Pascal and Udit Narayan’s Faces Merged in Viral Pic, Internet Erupts With Hilarious Reactions.
Here's The Viral Tweet Shared by The X User About Her Male Friend's Audacious Act!
how are u gonna ask me this like im running an errand for you?? Mind you this man was supposed to be my friend pic.twitter.com/3sQD2VTVBb
— Mocha (@mochasthing) July 28, 2025
The ‘Hot Guy’ Exception Theory
remember fellas- if he was attractive this wouldn’t be a twitter post!
— durpy (@durpymurky) July 29, 2025
The ‘Just Friends’ Breakup Conspiracy
People don’t just randomly ask “friends” for a blowjob. My guess is he broke up with her, saying they should just be friends, and now she’s pissed that he wants a blowjob.
— Jim (@JimEllis7814) July 29, 2025
The ‘Casual Errand Energy’ Roast
Asking you like you are letting the dog out or something lol
— ⚡️Christopher⚡️ (@Cee_Dubbbs) July 29, 2025
The ‘Zoomed-In Skin Patrol’ Comment
Whats wrong with your skin?
— SavageRetort (@MemeLordMayhem) July 29, 2025
The Blame-Shifting Take
Him asking a question like that tells me what kind of women you are
— Astro (@ItsAstroLad) July 29, 2025
The ‘All Male Friends Are Waiting’ Warning
Him asking a question like that tells me what kind of women you are
— Astro (@ItsAstroLad) July 29, 2025
The ‘Friends With Benefits’ Spin
Well, that's what friends are for.
— ғᴏʀɴʏ ᴍᴏᴛʜᴇʀʜᴜᴄᴋᴇʀ. (@JerryWahala) July 29, 2025
The ‘Drop Him’ Real Talk
That's not your friend bruv. That's someone waiting to be able to use you. :x Drop him
— Knoxy 🔜 Dreamhack Atlanta (@KnoxicKnoxy) July 29, 2025
The ‘There’s More to the Story’ Suspicion
Nah lmfao gotta be an untold reason why he felt so comfortable asking you for this.
— Dad (back from the store, with milk) (@bornadad) July 29, 2025
The ‘Respectful Request’ Defence
what’s the problem here, he asked respectfully and even offered to return the favour. what are friends for
— tanh.eth (@tanh_eth) July 29, 2025
The ‘Messy Car = Down for Anything’ Judgement
Judging by how disgusting the inside of your car looks, he probably thinks you're the type
— Twon | 00.sol | MBA, PhD (@TwonXBT) July 29, 2025
Someone Admiring Cargo Pants
the cargo pants are killing me lmao
— 🦆 (@ninetysevenjag) July 29, 2025
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)