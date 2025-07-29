A bizarre yet oddly satisfying face merge of The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal and legendary playback singer Udit Narayan has taken the internet by storm. Dubbed 'Udit Pascal' and 'Pedro Narayan,' the eerily perfect mashup, complete with matching moustaches and similar facial contours, has sparked a flood of hilarious reactions online, from “same energy” to “can’t unsee it now.” While Pascal has recently made headlines for fans not being on board with his comfort-touching his female co-star, especially Vanessa Kirby, during anxious moments, Udit Narayan, too, has had his share of awkward public attention, most infamously for a controversial stage kiss. With this photo doing the rounds, netizens are drawing more parallels between Hollywood superstar and Indian singer than just their looks.

Pedro Narayan: The Crossover We Didn’t Know We Needed!

Meet Udit Pascal!

Have You Seen Pedro Pascal and Udit Narayan In The Same Room?

Matlb gangadhar hi shaktiman hai — Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) July 28, 2025

This Face Merge Is Giving

Same Energy. — The India Info (@theindiainfocom) July 28, 2025

Ohkay, Alright, Calm Down

Dono ko mahilaon ke aas paas anxiety aati hai 😮‍💨 — °°Ice block°° (@55shadesofghoul) July 29, 2025

Internet Seems to Be Having Way Too Much Fun With This Mashup

