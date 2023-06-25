Indian food, especially street food, has found lovers across the globe. A recent addition to the long list is Norway's Ambassador to India Hans Jacob Frydenlund. The Norwegian diplomat tried some golgappas at the South extension market during his outing in Delhi on Saturday. The 64-year-old had a sudden realisation that he was turning into a proper "dilliwala" after munching on an Indian delicacy. On Twitter, Frydenlund posted a pic of him eating a golgappa with the caption: "It’s a #golgappa Saturday at South extension market! Or pani puri? Or what should I call it? No matter what it’s called, it’s yum! I am turning into a proper dilliwala now. What else should I try? Any suggestions? (sic)". Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Enjoys Street Food With His Wife in Pune, PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Viral Video.

Golgappa or Pani Puri?

It’s a #golgappa Saturday at South extension market! Or pani puri? Or what should I call it? No matter what it’s called, it’s yum! I am turning into a proper dilliwala now. What else should I try? Any suggestions? 😀 🇳🇴🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/rxmt0QhPby — Ambassador Hans Jacob Frydenlund (@NorwayAmbIndia) June 24, 2023

