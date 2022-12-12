Humanity is not yet dead, and we have proof. In a heartwarming video, a traffic police personnel was seen helping a disabled person to cross a bridge. The incident was reported from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. In the video, the traffic cop could be seen pushing the tricycle of the differently-abled person. The video has gone viral on social media with netizens lauding the cop. Viral Video: Cops Performs CPR, Saves Life of Man Who Fell Unconscious Due to Electric Shock in Andhra Pradesh's Banjara Hills

Watch Heartwarming Video Here:

