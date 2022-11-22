In a heartwarming incident that took place in Andhra Pradesh, a police personnel saved the life of a man who fell unconscious due to electric shock. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the 25-second video clip, a police personnel can be seen administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a man who fell unconscious. According to reports, the man fell unconscious after getting an electric shock. The shocking incident took place at Banjara Hills Road number 1. Andhra Pradesh: Police Personnel Administers CPR, Saves Lives of Two Youngsters Drowned at Bapatla Beach (Watch Video).

Watch the Police Personnel Save the Man’s Life

