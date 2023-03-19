Raghavendra Yadav, the 'Helmet Man of India', has shared a new video in which he raced his car over the speed of 100 kmph to give a biker a helmet. Popular for his road safety campaign of wearing helmets while riding, he shared how he never speeds, but he had to race against this biker who was riding without a helmet. The video shows him holding out a helmet out of his car window and handing it over to the reckless rider. The internet has showered him with love and thanked him for the work that he does. Check the video here:

Watch Video of 'Helmet Man of India':

अपनी कार की रफ्तार 100 से ऊपर नहीं ले जाता लेकिन लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक व्यक्ति जब मुझे ओवरटेक किया मैं दंग रह गया क्योंकि बिना हेलमेट उसकी रफ्तार हमसे ज्यादा थी. उसे सुरक्षा कवच हेलमेट देने के लिए 100 से ऊपर अपनी गाड़ी को भगाना पड़ा अंत में उसे पकड़ ही लिया. #Helmetman @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/BbpYbQ43C7 — Helmet man of India (@helmet_man_) March 14, 2023

