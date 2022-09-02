The craze for viral dance trend on the “Kala Chashma” song among Indian aunties and bhabhi has finally found a worthy opponent. A video is going crazy viral showing another saree-clad group of women dancing on a couple of super sultry dance tracks - “Oo Antava Mava” and “Tip Tip Barsa Paani.” The star attraction of this video is a belly dance instructor who, along with her students, is belly dancing on these two highly raunchy songs in front of a live audience. The trio is elegant and graceful as they set the stage on fire. It is interesting to see the combination of saree and dance going viral, first with ladies performing hook steps of “Kala Chashma” and now this. Kala Chashma Viral Dance Steps Performed by Groups of Saree-Clad Desi Women Are Both Hit and Miss, But Entertaining as Hell.

Watch Women Belly Dance in Front of Live Audience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Sharma O untavama viral girl (@kkhushii_sharma)

