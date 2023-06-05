A forest officer recently shared a video of a newly made river passing through the forest. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan was on patrolling when he captured the beautiful visual of the river. "This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team [sic]," Parveen Kaswan captioned the post. "This just incredible ! [sic]," a user commented on the video. Biggest Man-Made Forest in the State To Come Up Near Bhopal Airport, Says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

This is how rivers are made. Forest is the mother of river. Today morning at 6 AM. Foot patrolling with team. pic.twitter.com/Nfdtqy8dSr — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 4, 2023

