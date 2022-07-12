It is always a safe choice to dust your shoes and check them before wearing them, especially during the monsoon and winter seasons. A viral clip surfaced on Twitter warned people to be careful as snakes can be found in the oddest possible places in the rainy season. In the viral video, a huge cobra was caught curled up inside a man's shoe. The hidden snake was rescued by trained personnel who used a snake-catching rod to take the reptile out of the footwear. The giant cobra also tried to attack the woman; however, she managed to control it with few professional techniques. Hide-and-Snake! Viral Video of The Slithering Reptile Hiding Inside a Chair Leaves Internet Stumped!

Beware Of Snakes!

You will find them at oddest possible places in https://t.co/2dzONDgCTj careful. Take help of trained personnel. WA fwd. pic.twitter.com/AnV9tCZoKS — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 11, 2022

