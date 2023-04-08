Imam Walid Mahsas of a mosque in the Algerian city of Bordj Bou Arreridf has been honoured by the government of Algeria under the office of the director of religious affairs for his commemoration of the Islamic image of sympathy and compassion for animals. Some days back, a cat had climbed on him while he was leading the Tarawih prayers. The Imam did not break the prayers nor he took down the cat. He let the cat do its business, and he continued his. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Cat Jumps on Imam During Tarawih Prayers at Mosque, His Reaction Wows Netizens (Watch Video).

Imam Walid Mahsas Honoured:

The Imam that sympathized #cats during prayer was honored. The government of #Algeria under the office of the director of religious affairs, has honored Imam #Walid Mahsas on his commemoration of #Islamic image of sympathy and compassion to #animals. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ULGNNeh3d7 — Shahzeb Abbasi (@shahzebali01) April 8, 2023

Here's Video of Cat Jumping on Imam:

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)