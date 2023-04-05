On social media, a video of several men praying inside a mosque has gone viral, as a special visitor enters the mass gathering at this precise time and leaps over the imam conducting the prayers. According to reports, the incident took place at a mosque in the Algerian city of Bordj Bou Arreridf. The adorable video is winning hearts online. Viral Video of Cat Slapping a Seal is Too Funny to be Missed (Watch).

Cat Jumps on Imam During Tarawih Prayers

Cat jumps on Imam during qiyam (taraweeh) prayers and he behaves exactly like any imam Insha’Allah would.#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/QHGXSgiZgK — Alateeqi العتيقي (@BinImad) April 4, 2023

Netizens Are in Awe of the Viral Video

She came kissed the Imam and went back, MashaAllah — BeingCitizen (@RspnsblCitzn) April 5, 2023

A User Dropped a 'Heartwarming' Comment

So heartwarming 😇😇 — Sourabh De (@sourabhde1974) April 5, 2023

One User Lauded the Focus Shown By Cleric

The good thing is that imam proceeded and didn't lose his concentration ..and the cat is lovely a heartwarming scene❤️🥺 — 什σσხձ❤️🇬🇧 (@whooba) April 5, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)