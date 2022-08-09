Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is in full swing and people in India are enthusiastically hoisting Flags in different parts of the country. A video is going viral on social media where people can be seen hoisting flags at the highest post office in the world. The Post office is located in Himachal Pradesh's Hikkim. The video is getting shared in large numbers on social media & promotes the Indian government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Watch video:

National Flag hoisted at the highest post office in the world. Post Office, Hikkim, HP.#HarGharTiranga#DakGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/uPNGzDLJUT — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 9, 2022

