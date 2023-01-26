In order to mark India's 74th Republic Day, Google doodle on Thursday shared an illustration by Parth Kothekar, an artist from Ahmedabad. The doodle artwork by google shows Republic Day parade, the CRPF marching contingent, and motorcycle riders at the India Gate in New Delhi. The doodle artwork, which was crafted using intricately hand-cut paper also includes India's Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Happy Republic Day, India!," google said while wishing the citizens of the country on its 74th Republic Day. Google Doodle for Regatta De Zamboanga Festival: Search Engine Giant Celebrates Philippines’ Annual Sailing Competition With Colourful Graphic Art.

Check Google’s Doodle on India’s 74th Republic Day:

Happy Republic Day, India! Go behind the scenes to see how guest artist @parthkothekar creates mesmerizing and complex paper cutouts like the one in today’s #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/uEzr2B6iaehttps://t.co/vJPvt1vghj pic.twitter.com/jKEV36c9TT — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 25, 2023

