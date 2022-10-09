Google Doodle celebrated Philippines’ annual sailing competition by featuring a colourful graphical art of several boats (or vintas) lined in vibrant shades. Known as Regatta de Zamboanga festival, the competition features two fishermen in every boat who design their vintas by themselves to mark their culture and ethnicity. The paddling race is an important part of the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival that honours the patron saint La Virgen Nuestra Señora del Pilar de Zaragoza. Check out more about today's google doodle below!

Google Doodle for Regatta de Zamboanga festival

On your mark, get set, row! Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Regatta de Zamboanga, an epic race between champion fishermen in the Philippines. Learn more about how this beloved tradition marks the start of the month-long Hermosa Festival —> https://t.co/GNuxEc7PMipic.twitter.com/IkuP4tWWUX — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) October 8, 2022

