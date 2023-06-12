Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday made a sand art dedicated to the historic victory of the Indian women’s junior hockey team in winning the Junior Hockey Asia Cup held in Japan. India defeated four-time champions South Korea to grab the win. Pattnaik posted the sand art on Twitter with the caption, “ A historic win that reverberates across the Nation. Congratulations to the Women's Jr Hockey team of India for winning the Junior Hockey #AsiaCup2023! [sic]”. Women’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Junior Women's Hockey Team for Lifting Maiden Asia Cup Title.

See Picture of Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art:

A historic win that reverberates across the Nation. Congratulations to the Women's Jr Hockey team of India for winning the Junior Hockey #AsiaCup2023! pic.twitter.com/1CeL52tZf7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 11, 2023

