Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath in Padmavesha (lotus attire) at Puri beach to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2025 today, August 8. The 6-foot-tall and 15-foot-long artwork, designed within a rakhi motif, carries messages like “Jai Jagannath,” “Happy Raksha Bandhan,” and “Embrace Swadeshi.” Pattnaik urged everyone to support local artisans by choosing handmade rakhis, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. “This art echoes the appeal to promote goods made in our own country,” he told the media. Raksha Bandhan 2025: Know Date, Rakhi Timings and Significance of the Annual Occasion Dedicated to the Special Bond Between Sisters and Brothers.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Urges Support for Handmade Rakhis with Sand Art

#WATCH | Sudarsan Pattnaik says, "On the occasion of #RakshaBandhan, we have created a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath. We have written 'Jai Jagannath' on this. I appeal to everyone to present the rakhi made by craftsment made by our country in line with the appeal of 'Vocal for… https://t.co/PcoONQECfg pic.twitter.com/yZ0jwDhCrw — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Lord Jagannath Sand Art for Raksha Bandhan

Puri, Odisha: Renowned sand artist Padma Shri Sudarsan Pattnaik says, "...This art also echoes the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the entire nation to go 'Local for Vocal', encouraging us to use and promote goods made in our own country..." pic.twitter.com/uebp1PDbs1 — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2025

