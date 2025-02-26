On the occasion of Mahashivratri 2025, celebrated on February 26, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik continued his enriched tradition with the creation of Lord Shiva sculpture. He carved the sand art of Mahadev that reportedly featured 144 tiny Shiva Lingas, sitting on 144 Kumbhas at the Puri beach in Odisha. The artwork of Lord Shiva with 144 Shiva Lingas was seemingly done in honour of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which occurred after 144 years. The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh ends today, with the last snan on Mahashivratri, February 26. Why Is Maha Shivaratri Celebrated? The Legend of Mahashivratri: History and Mythological Stories From Hindu Scriptures.

Mahashivratri Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

Watch Video of Sudarsan Pattnaik's Captivating Sand Art

VIDEO | On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) creates a sand art featuring 144 Shiva Lingas and 144 Kumbhas at Puri Beach, Odisha. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/Xb7TQeT54g — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2025

