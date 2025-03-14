The joyous festival of Holi is here, and sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created breathtaking sand art to mark the occasion. The colourful sand art displays the divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. With the caption "Jay Radha Krishna," Pattnaik shared a picture of his sand art for Holi 2025 on X (formerly Twitter). The beautiful depiction of Radha and Krishna radiating devotion accompanied a message inscribed below, "Happy Holi." Happy Holi 2025 Wishes, Messages and Wallpapers To Share With Your Loved Ones.

Happy Holi Sand Art

