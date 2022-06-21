Giant Indian cobra takes over its prey and enjoys five-foot dinner in Kalali, Vadodara! The cobra was found swallowing the Russell's viper snake's head in a farm. It's known that the two snakes were involved in a cruel fight before the six-foot long cobra weighed over its enemy. The Wildlife SOS team (non-profit charity) was called and they successfully rescued the cobra from the farm. You've got to see the video of the cobra that went viral in no time! World Giraffe Day 2022: From Northern Giraffe to Masai Giraffe, Know About the Five Species of the Tallest Animal in the World!

Watch Viral Video of Indian Cobra Swallowing Viper Snake in Vadodara:

