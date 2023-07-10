In a viral video doing the internet rounds, tourists are seen driving their SUVs around Ramsar sites- Tso Kar, and Tso Moriri lakes. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan retweeted the video slamming the irresponsible tourists. "This kind of nuisance must be checked [sic]," Parveen Kaswan wrote while retweeting the viral video. "This stupidity is getting out of hand. This seemingly "barren" landscape is teeming with #life- and the short summer is when that life is at its peak. That too at a Ramsar Site! [sic]," read the caption of the viral video. 'How Rivers Are Made': IFS Officer Shares Beautiful Video of Newly-Made River Passing Through Forest.

Here's the Viral Video:

This kind of nuisance must be checked. https://t.co/EVINK1qj9Y — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)