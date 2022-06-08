Johnny Depp and his fans across the globe have been over the moon ever since the Hollywood superstar emerged victorious in the defamation trial against ex-wife and actor Amber Heard. He has been awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages after a Virginia jury found Amber Heard guilty. And the 58-year-old actor has been on a celebratory mode ever since the jury read the verdict. One Johnny Depp fan, an artist painted a portrait of Johnny Depp and gifted it to the actor. And the Pirates of the Caribbean star's reaction is super adorable, pure class act! Johnny Depp Joins TikTok To Share Gratitude Towards His Fans for Their Support during Amber Heard Defamation Trial (Watch Video).

Check Johnny Depp's Portrait Painting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S R G (@scottrgreenwood)

Another Look at The Gorgeous Work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S R G (@scottrgreenwood)

Here's The Reaction by Johnny Depp

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S R G (@scottrgreenwood)

