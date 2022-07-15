A colossal-sized oarfish known as the 'King of the Herrings' has been caught off the coast of Chile in what is considered a bad omen! The huge fish with a silver body measures 16 feet long and has a ribbon-like appearance with a large dorsal fin. As per some media outlets, people believe the sea creature is rooted in legends that oarfish are harbingers of earthquakes and tsunamis. Footage of the incident was first shared on TikTok, showing the folk legend being hoisted up for all to see, and later it went viral on social media. Earthquake and Tsunami Warning in Japan? Deep-Sea 'Oarfish' Associated With Bad Omen Sparks Fear.

Watch Viral Video Of The Big Oarfish:

🎣 En Arica atraparon un pez remo, conocido como el pez "que anuncia terremotos y otras catástrofes". pic.twitter.com/eOQMryHUMg — Edo 吴 (@edowoo) July 11, 2022

