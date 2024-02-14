Blinkit, the instant delivery service formerly known as Grofers, witnessed a spike in searches for ‘handcuffs’ on its app on Valentine’s Day 2024. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to X, formerly Twitter, and revealed the all-time high searches for ‘handcuffs’ on the app. "We have never seen more searches for "handcuffs" on blinkit than today 😂 (sic)," Albinder Dhindsa posted. Blinkit is one of the leading instant delivery services in India. 'Our Players and Their Better Halves' Mumbai Indians Share 'Romantic' Post on Valentine's Day 2024.

Blinkit Sees Surge in 'Handcuffs' Searches

We have never seen more searches for "handcuffs" on blinkit than today 😂 — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) February 14, 2024

Kink or Chor Police?

chor police toh mera bhi fav game hai 🧐 — Blinkit (@letsblinkit) February 14, 2024

