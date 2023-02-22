A heated debate broke out on a UK TV show over Kohinoor diamond and its history. Indian-origin journalist Narinder Kaur fact-checked broadcaster Emma Webb as she pointed out the disputed history of the diamond. Narinder Kaur shouted that Kohinoor is from India and that it should be given back to India. In a heated exchange Webb argued that the Crown Jewels should not be returned back to their geographical origins as ownership can be disputed. Responding to her, Kaur furiously said, “You do not know history and It represents colonisation and bloodshed. Give it back to India.” King Charles Coronation: Here’s Why the British Queen Consort Camilla Will Not Wear India’s Kohinoor Diamond.

Narinder Kaur Schools UK Journalist:

'This is a contested object.' @Emma_A_Webb argues we should not be returning the Crown Jewels back to their geographical origins as ownership can be disputed in heated debate. pic.twitter.com/HCvMCqYFNi — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)