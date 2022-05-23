When your elders say that don't touch the animals, then at times you must take their advice. A viral clip from the Jamaican Zoo shows a man who got his fingers snapped off from his hands while he was apparently disturbing a lion. The zoo worker stuck his hand through the fence of a lion’s enclosure who wasn’t very pleased with it and bit off his finger in anger. Messing with the wild animals will do no good. The following video contains explicit content and depicts graphic violence which may not be suitable for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. Pride of Lions Attack Adult Giraffe, In Return The Mammal Violently Thrashes the Beasts Off; Watch Viral Encounter.

Watch The Horrifying Moment:

Show off bring disgrace The lion at Jamaica Zoo ripped his finger off. pic.twitter.com/Ae2FRQHunk — Ms blunt from shi born 🇯🇲 “PRJEFE” (@OneciaG) May 21, 2022

