A dwarf hamster, Phoebe, who lives with its Singapore-based owner, is too cute to handle. The little animal's video went viral on social media, which shows her eating snacks comfortably while cosying up to a pink blanket. The cute hamster also gets a complimentary head massage from her owner. Adorable Video Shows Bear Cub Wrestling With a Giant Inflatable Reindeer in Los Angeles Suburb!

Too Cute!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)