Shardul Thakur, who is playing his first game of the series against England at the Oval, was sensational with the bat scoring half-centuries in both innings. This sparked a meme fest on Twitter with fans praising the Indian cricketer and calling him 'Lord Thakur'
Performing both with the bat and ball. Lord Thakur for you #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/Qn4hdLsyxb
— punjab Puls (@moge_oye) September 6, 2021
Wasim Jaffer
Lord Thakur this innings: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/cL7NV6Wyzq
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 2, 2021
He Strikes Again
Lord thakur strike again 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oRrQ8il6qO
— ً (@VettiBoy_) September 6, 2021
Kohli To Rahane
Kohli to Rahane in the dressing room when Lord Thakur is batting: pic.twitter.com/l4rXwIcI1G
— Manya (@CSKian716) September 2, 2021
Thakur's Message
Lord Thakur to Indian cricket fans #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ePu2E7NuPd
— 𝓢𝓮𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓱 🇵🇰 (@itsmeSehrish) September 5, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)