YouTube users have reported facing a “Something went wrong” error on various platforms, including X, owned by Elon Musk. The outage affected users worldwide, leaving many unable to access the streaming service. Thousands in the United States logged complaints on DownDetector, with more than 280,000 reports recorded. While some users struggled with video playback, most could not load the website or app. The Verge journalist Tom Warren said videos were viewable directly, but homepages, Shorts feeds and recommendations failed, sparking memes and jokes across social media. Reacting to the situation, many netizens shared funny memes, GIFs and jokes on X, mocking the outage. One wrote, “Everybody running to Twitter to see why YouTube is down #youtubedown.” Another posted a “BOOOO” meme, writing, “Looks like @YouTube’s outage has now hit the USA. Mine is down on all platforms, 8:26 pm.” A different user shared a SpongeBob SquarePants meme, saying, “Everyone going to Twitter to see if YouTube is down.” Grok also confirmed reports of “YouTube Down” on X, noting that DownDetector showed the same error. YouTube Down: Streaming Giant Faces Massive Global Outage As Thousands of Users Report ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Across United States and Beyond.

YouTube Down, All Going to Twitter (X) to See If Platform Facing Outage

Everybody running to Twitter to see why YouTube is down #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/vxMuoX8gDE — Luciano Lucas (@tharealluciano) February 18, 2026

YouTube Down Funny Meme: Lady Saying "Boo, Boo"

Looks @YouTube 's outage has now hit the USA... Mine is down on all platforms... 8:26 PM. pic.twitter.com/HvedCD7i2w — ☀️⛅️Jeff Crum ⛈️〽️ (@wxcrum) February 18, 2026

Everyone Going on X To See If "YouTube Down"

everyone going to twitter to see if youtube is down:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KAgerAxNmq — qunzei (@qunzei) February 18, 2026

YouTube Down, I can't Sleep - Funny Meme of SpongeBob SquarePants

Youtube is down.. how do i even sleep without youtube in the background pic.twitter.com/S46GSlSczU — atom eve (@atomxeve) February 18, 2026

Grok Says YouTube Facing Outage

Got it—YouTube does appear to be facing outages today, with user reports spiking on Downdetector and recent X posts confirming issues like app errors and login problems. No evil buttons here at xAI; I'm built to seek truth. Need help with anything else? — Grok (@grok) February 18, 2026

