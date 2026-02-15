Social media has been flooded with Pakistan funny memes following Salman Ali Agha and Co's 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The defeat at the R. Premadasa Stadium has left fans frustrated as Salman Ali Agha’s side struggled to chase a target of 176. The 'Kabhi Khushi, Mostly Gham' sentiment reflects the precarious qualification scenario. With India already securing a Super 8 spot, Pakistani supporters used humour to mask the reality that their team now depends on other results to survive the group stage. India Register 6th Consecutive Win Over Pakistan in T20Is; Ishan Kishan, Bowlers Take Team to Super 8 At T20 World Cup 2026.

Wasim Jaffer Trolls

Pak fans after suffering yet another embarrassing defeat to India 😅 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tlzqm0n2NE — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2026

Same Same, But Different

Pakistan on Pakistan on Social Media Field pic.twitter.com/qKMgU1GquF — Global News Now (@Sportingbyond) February 15, 2026

Kabhi Khushi, Humesha Ghum

After the match India vs Pakistan whole Pakistan squad. Be like :- pic.twitter.com/caQIyzKVx8 — Ro Ko (@biryani_pglu) February 15, 2026

LOL

Didn’t even waste a second on the match 😍👏🏻 Instead enjoyed Pakistan Idol’s best episode so far 💕🇵🇰 — Bored of Peace 🕊️ (@htk97) February 15, 2026

