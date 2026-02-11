Cricket

Live Score
RR vs LSG 64 T20 (N) Match
RR
VS
LSG
Toss won by RR and elected to Field
Cricket

Kagiso Rabada Funny Memes Go Viral As South Africa Pacer Bowls 2 No-Balls In Final Over During SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Match

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has become the centre of funny memes on social media after a dramatic final over against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Published: Feb 11, 2026 02:58 PM IST
Kagiso Rabada Funny Memes Go Viral As South Africa Pacer Bowls 2 No-Balls In Final Over During SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Match

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has become the centre of funny memes on social media after a dramatic final over against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Defending 13 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rabada’s two no-balls and a wide allowed Afghanistan to tie the scores at 187, forcing the tournament's first Super Over. Memes flooded X (formerly Twitter) within minutes, with fans using humorous edits of Rabada to troll, take jibes, and make fun of the  South African player for his performance.  South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13.

Wrecked

OUCH

Liability?

No White Powder

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Related Topics

Afghanistan Funny Memes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Kagiso Rabada SA vs AFG South Africa