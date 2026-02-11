Kagiso Rabada Funny Memes Go Viral As South Africa Pacer Bowls 2 No-Balls In Final Over During SA vs AFG T20 World Cup 2026 Match

South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has become the centre of funny memes on social media after a dramatic final over against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Defending 13 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Rabada’s two no-balls and a wide allowed Afghanistan to tie the scores at 187, forcing the tournament's first Super Over. Memes flooded X (formerly Twitter) within minutes, with fans using humorous edits of Rabada to troll, take jibes, and make fun of the South African player for his performance. South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026 Match 13.

Wrecked

OUCH

Kagiso Rabada today 😭 pic.twitter.com/3O4Cw4GWnv — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 11, 2026

Liability?

Kagiso Rabada in t20 cricket is a liability. When last has he had a decent outing. I’m sorry but he shouldn’t be playing. Can’t even get the basics right. Pathetic really #T20WorldCup2026 — Dylan van der Spuy (@dylanvdspuy14) February 11, 2026

No White Powder

And kids this is why you shouldn’t try white powder Rabada singlehandedly won it for Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/m4cHqXvVvT — Loyal csk fan (@Loyalcskfan7) February 11, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).