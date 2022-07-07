The bride's lover did the filmiest thing possible by putting sindoor on her forehead in front of the groom. In exchange, the man got poorly beaten by the girl's family members and guests. The leading twist in the plot was that the lover was asked to apply vermilion by the bride herself. But unfortunately, he didn't know the aftermath of his action and suffered some major injuries. Someone at the wedding recorded the incident, and the video is now going viral on different social media platforms. The video shared by Twitterati Utkarsh Singh shows the hospitalised lover narrating his part of the story. Furious Groom Violently Slaps Bride During Varmala Ceremony Over A Small Issue, Watch Viral Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

प्रेमिका ने प्रेमी से कहा कि मेरी शादी के बीच में आकर सिंदूर लगा देना. प्रेमी ने बिलकुल वैसा ही किया. लेकिन प्रेमिका ने ये नहीं बताया कि उसके बाद क्या करना है? सिंदूरकांड के बाद लड़की के घरवालों ने प्रेमी की पिटाई कर दी. लड़का अस्पताल में है, दोनों तरफ से थाने में शिकायत दी गई. pic.twitter.com/04wMZuRJ6O — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) July 7, 2022

