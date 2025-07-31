The show went on, but boldly! Rebecca Baby, the lead singer of the French pop band Lulu Van Trapp, broke the internet after a video of her performing topless at a festival went viral. While on stage at the Le Cri de la Goutte Festival in France, she was allegedly groped and sexually assaulted by multiple men as she moved through the crowd. Visibly shaken, she returned to the stage and went on with her performance. But in a bold act of protest against the sexualisation of women’s bodies, the singer removed her top and completed the performance topless. Her powerful move reignited conversations around consent, control and safety of women in public. Rebecca’s response earned praise from fans and the organisers. In a now-deleted Instagram post, she shared her ordeal and stated that she will soon make a more detailed post explaining what happened. Anti-Fascist Protest in Paris: Women Protesters Go Topless, Raise Slogans Against Fascism Near Eiffel Tower.

Lulu Van Trapp’s Rebecca Baby at Le Cri de la Goutte Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Cri de la Goutte Festival (@cri_delagoutte)

Rebecca Baby Performs Topless at France Festival

On July 26, during a concert at the Le Cri de la Goutte festival in France, French singer Rebecca Baby, lead vocalist of Lulu Van Trapp, was sexually assaulted mid-performance by two men in the crowd. But what followed stunned the world. Despite the trauma, Rebecca continued the… pic.twitter.com/ikyFPUye30 — News9 (@News9Tweets) July 30, 2025

