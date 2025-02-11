A farewell celebration turned into a VIP-style convoy when some class 12 students from Fountainhead School in Gujarat's Surat hit the street, flouting traffic norms. The students took out a farewell parade in more than 30 cars of expensive brands like BMW, Mercedes and Skoda while celebrating their last day at the school. Some of them also performed stunts by popping out of sunroofs and flaunting air and smoke guns. As the video of their "grand" farewell celebration, causing traffic disruption, went viral, the Surat Police swung into action and launched an investigation. Cops are trying to identify the students involved in the "rally". "We are also gathering information from the school management. Action will be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act against students who violated traffic rules," Surat’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Anita Vanani told Ahmedabad Mirror. Stunt Gone Wrong: Students Fall off Moving Thar While Attempting To Make Heroic Entry for Farewell Party; Video Goes Viral.

Farewell Celebration by Fountainhead School Students Goes Wild

