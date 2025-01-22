A farewell party stunt turned risky when three students fell off a moving Mahindra Thar SUV in an attempt to make a dramatic entrance. The incident, captured on video and shared by CarsIndia on Reddit, shows the students seated on the vehicle’s roof in black suits. As the SUV speeds up and veers sharply, the students lose balance and tumble onto the busy road. Fortunately, they escaped without visible injuries. The viral video has sparked debate about thrill-seeking behaviour among youth, with many criticising the dangerous stunt. Dangerous Stunt Caught on Camera in Jharkhand: Biker Rides Triple Seat on Railway Bridge Over River for Social Media Reel, Probe Ordered After Video Goes Viral.

Stunt Gone Wrong

