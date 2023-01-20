Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday showed her impressive carrom skills and shared a photo and a video of it. Mahua Moitra played carrom with some women in Chapra 1 panchayat in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar. Sharing the video, she wrote: "A bit of village carrom in the sunshine". In the 50-second clip, she is seen aiming patiently and flicking a green striker. Elated at her quick successful shot, she takes another aim, but misses this time. Miami Woman Claims She Underwent Vagina Surgery to Restore Hymen and To 'Experience Losing Virginity Again'; See Pics

Mahua Moitra Plays Carrom:

A bit of village carrom in the sunshine pic.twitter.com/0aK0ziTFia

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 19, 2023

