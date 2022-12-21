After Argentina’s victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals in Qatar, the internet has been flooded with posts related to the GOAT Lionel Messi, with fans overwhelmed by the incident. A video has gone viral now from Messi’s young days as a kid, from what is being considered his first-ever post-match interview. Internet users have pointed out how his humble beginnings have led him here. Watch the viral video here. Short Film on Lionel Messi's Life Shows the Ups and Downs of The Argentinian Footballer’s Career as He Overcomes All Odds (Watch Video).

Watch Young Messi's Interview Here

Interviewer: “What is your name?” Young player: “Lionel Messi” This is where it all started for the greatest to ever play the sport. pic.twitter.com/wWI3o6kUZL — Newell's Old Boys - English (@Newells_en) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)