A giant monitor lizard shocked the residents of HDB block in Bedok North, Singapore, on May 24 as it showed up unexpectedly on their doorsteps. The lizard was estimated to be 1.5 metres long. The reptile speedily climbed over the third floor of the building and showed up at one of the resident's doorstep, who further called the National Parks Board. The lizard was then handed over to the NParks by the East Coast Town Council and released into its natural habitat. Rare Sight of Monitor Lizards Fighting at IIM Calcutta, Video Goes Viral.

Watch the Viral Video of the Monitor Lizard Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNA (@channelnewsasia)

