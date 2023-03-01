In a rare sight to us and maybe a normal sight to the students of IIM Calcutta, two giant lizards were seen fighting with each other inside the campus. It rather appears as if the lizards are standing and hugging each other. Additionally, the campus is home to other animals, including Monitor Lizards, swans, and ducks. One of the students captured this incident on camera. Live Lizard Found Inside Spinach Bag By Terrified Woman! The Little Creepy Reptile Spent 9 Days in Fridge (Watch Video).

Giant Lizards Fighting Inside IIM Calcutta

A normal day at IIM Calcutta :) pic.twitter.com/ME1YlAayae — Nupur✨ (@_zeroxinfinity_) February 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)