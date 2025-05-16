Following the TikTok ban in India in 2020, content creators who went big on the social media platform rushed to Instagram as an alternative to stay relevant and earn potential followers. At the time, Nisha Guragain’s viral memes video was in rage, among a number of other influencers as part of internet users adding humour to the government’s decision. But much like many TikTokers, Nisha Guragain’s newfound fame on Instagram gave her career a refreshing turn. Boasting above eight million followers on the platform, the influencer continues to create fun and engaging content for her fans. In the recent Instagram reel, Nisha can be seen channelling romance in a stunning red dress while grooving to the Y2K hit song, “Deewana Hai Dekho” from the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Her dance video impressed the followers, who continue to shower her with love and support. Nisha Guragain Viral Memes Out, Motivational Quote IN! Famous Influencer Shares Thoughtful Instagram Caption With Her Beautiful Snaps From Dubai Vacation.

Nisha Guragain Channels Romance in New Instagram Dance Reel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain)

