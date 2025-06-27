Sanju Rathod’s Shaky Shaky is the go-to audio for social media users. Almost everyone is creating fun reels with the audio song, which now has become a Marathi pop anthem like no other. Thanks to the playful beats and lyrics! Influencers in India seem to be obsessed with the latest release and so is Nisha Guragain whose viral memes video were a rage online. Amid the popularity, the content creator never fails to keep her audience engaged with trendy songs and Instagram reels. In the latest video, she was captured channelling ‘Apsara’ energy in a dreamy white ensemble, seemingly for a photo shoot with Shaky Shaky audio song playing in the background.

Nisha Guragain Viral Video on ‘Shaky Shaky’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain)

