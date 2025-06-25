Popular social media influencer Nisha Guragain is once again making waves online, this time with a viral video where she mesmerises fans in a gorgeous gulabi (pink) saree. It's time to move on from Nisha Guragain viral memes to Nisha Guragain viral video! Known for her graceful expressions and effortless moves, Nisha’s Instagram reels show her dancing to trending songs with charm and poise that’s capturing hearts across the internet. Her traditional look, paired with modern flair, has struck the perfect balance between elegance and trendiness, making the video a must-watch for her followers. With millions of views pouring in, the gulabi saree moment has quickly become one of Nisha’s standout viral appearances. Watch Nisha Guragain viral videos that has social media swooning and fans praising her desi glam game.

Nisha Guragain's Latest Viral Saree Dance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain)

Gulabi Saree Look Sets Instagram Reels on Fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain)

