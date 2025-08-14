Mumbai rains on Thursday morning of August 14 continue to shower the city, providing much-needed relief to the city, turning the bustling metropolis into a scenic paradise. Videos and photos of the downpour quickly went viral on social media, with Mumbaikars describing the cool weather and misty skyline as giving major hill station vibes. The timing of the showers added to the festive cheer, arriving just before the Independence Day (Friday, August 15) and Janmashtami (Saturday, August 16) long weekend. From iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus scenes to Marine Drive’s rain-kissed waves to the lush greenery of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the city embraced the monsoon magic, making it a perfect prelude to the holiday celebrations. Hashtag #MumbaiRains is trending as Mumbaikars continue to flood lovely photos and videos online.

#MumbaiRains from my ₹25,000 per sq ft window 😍 pic.twitter.com/jkhBlcVHuE — Mehul R. Thakkar (@MehulThakkar_) August 14, 2025

Childhood monsoon memoirs - found running around with them in the park today#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hCl6Ec2EPe — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) August 13, 2025

