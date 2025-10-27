A brilliant green fireball lit up the pre-dawn sky over Moscow on Monday, October 27, stunning early commuters and residents across the Russian capital and nearby regions. The slow-moving object, caught on multiple viral videos, blazed an intense emerald hue as it streaked across the horizon before seemingly disintegrating. Sightings were reported not only in Moscow but also in Vidnoye, Dubna, and Ramenskoye. The government is yet to confirm the object’s origin, though experts and online observers alike are speculating whether the spectacle was caused by a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere or the re-entry of satellite debris. Northern Lights in Russia: Aurora Borealis Seen Over Lake Ladoga, Video Goes Viral.

Mysterious Green Fireball Spotted Over Moscow

Space debris lights up the sky in Moscow, Russia in the early hours... pic.twitter.com/Dbq0KJd39q — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 27, 2025

Green Fireball Illuminates Moscow Sky

🔴 A bright unidentified object with a green glow was spotted in the sky over Moscow Early in the morning, Muscovites saw a bright green ball with a tail in the sky – it flew over the city and broke into pieces. The object was also seen in Istra, Fryazino, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy,… pic.twitter.com/YCnWOnesSa — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) October 27, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

