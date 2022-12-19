A Reddit post went viral online for eerie reasons. The post shows a pink sky that appeared over Dallas on Tuesday morning. The exact colour of the morning sky was pink-purple which intrigued many netizens. In a comment with over twelve thousand upvotes, one user wrote: "Tornado weather. Keep an ear on the Emergency Broadcast System." The picture's caption reads, "not a filter, Dallas forthworth has a pink sky today???? I haven't even lived here for a year what does this mean??" Scary Pink Sky in Australia! Mysterious Pinkish Glow Lights Up Sky Over Australian Town, Viral Photos of Eerie Phenomenon Caused by Local Cannabis Farm Puzzles Netizens.

Uncanny Pink-Purple Colour Sky!

