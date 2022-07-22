A portal to the spacetime continuum? or some alien invasion? These can be some of the possible observations one can have while looking at the bizarre pink colour that lit up the sky in Australia. Citizens in the Australian town of Mildura were left confused on Wednesday after the evening sky was filled with a strange pink glow that was caused due to the local cannabis facility. The perplexing phenomenon appeared to be a cone of light directed upwards from the ground, indicating that the pink light had a ground-based source. The pictures clicked by the eyewitnesses went on viral Twitter. Have a look: US Green Sky Photos and Videos Goes Viral! South Dakota Storm Causes Surreal Weather Phenomenon That Looks Like Stranger Things.

Looks Eerie!

I’ll leave the humor to others. 🤣 “Mysterious pink glow in sky over Australian town revealed to be from local #cannabis facility” #Australiahttps://t.co/JHhsZTTtpr pic.twitter.com/OhlRhiFguJ — Bill Lamb (@zachvat) July 21, 2022

Pink Sky Over Australian Town!

AUSTRALIA. Mysterious pink glow in sky above the town of Mildura were not an alien invasion. @canngroup confirmed the lights were coming from its local medicinal #cannabis facility, where the blackout blinds had been left open. https://t.co/efmpFFE4PG pic.twitter.com/cERfAnTiSO — Peter Reynolds (@TweeterReynolds) July 21, 2022

Quite Mystifying!

Did you hear about this? Residents of Mildura in Australia thought they were being invaded by aliens Wednesday night, due to a weird pink glow in the sky. But it was due to grow lights at a local weed farm. 👽 Read more about the pink glow: https://t.co/XkUBXYczwa 📸 Tim Green. pic.twitter.com/nLvGS3tCoX — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)