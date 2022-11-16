NASA launched its mega-Moon rocket, Artemis 1, in its third attempt on Wednesday after two previous failed attempts due to fuel leakage. Sharing their excitement for a new chapter in human lunar exploration, NASA launched its 322-foot (98-metre) rocket. To commemorate this launch to the moon, cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed a rendition of America the Beautiful with the Philadelphia Orchestra. You can watch the mesmerizing performance below. Artemis 1 Launch Video: NASA Launches It Moon Rocket From Florida Coast After Two Previous Failed Attempts.

Watch The Video of the Performance Here

Cellist @YoYo_Ma performed a rendition of “America the Beautiful” with the Philadelphia Orchestra (@PhilOrch) to commemorate the launch of #Artemis I to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/HjBgd51K62 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

Check Out The Video of The Launch Here

We are going. For the first time, the @NASA_SLS rocket and @NASA_Orion fly together. #Artemis I begins a new chapter in human lunar exploration. pic.twitter.com/vmC64Qgft9 — NASA (@NASA) November 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)